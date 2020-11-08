iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Shares Up 2%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.90. 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.