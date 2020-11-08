iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 174,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

