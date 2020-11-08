Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $104,247.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $215,898 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

