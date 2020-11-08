J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.08.

J2 Global stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 51.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in J2 Global by 40.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 63,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

