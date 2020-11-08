Jdc Jsc L.P. Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jdc Jsc L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 12.3% of Jdc Jsc L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 292,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,075,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

