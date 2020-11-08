JMP Securities Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $28.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $30.95.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $44,804.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 221,900 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $3,317,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,607 shares of company stock valued at $591,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 82.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.