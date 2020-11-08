JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.