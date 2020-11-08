JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $3.22 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.