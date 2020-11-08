Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Down 8.1%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) traded down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. 3,514,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,279,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $545.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

