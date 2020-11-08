Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

