Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 522,164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 13,178.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 588,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

