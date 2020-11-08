Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 29,274 Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $72,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTTR stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

