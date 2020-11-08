KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

WBT stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482,708 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Welbilt by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Welbilt by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 559,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 474,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

