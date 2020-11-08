KeyCorp Increases Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $66.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:YETI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. Yeti has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $62.72.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Yeti’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,009.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,404. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 27.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

