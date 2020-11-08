Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

KIGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.55. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

