Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

