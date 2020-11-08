Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 108 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

