KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

KSHB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.15.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. KushCo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

