La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LZB. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE LZB opened at $36.08 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.