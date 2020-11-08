Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

