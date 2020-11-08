Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $168.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.98. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

