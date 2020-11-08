Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

LEA stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

