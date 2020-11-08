Lee Financial Co Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Financial Co lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

