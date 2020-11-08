Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 426 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

