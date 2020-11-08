Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 238,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE:CVS opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.