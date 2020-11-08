Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $57.41 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

