Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $208.00 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $208.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.