Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

