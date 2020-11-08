Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $139.04 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

