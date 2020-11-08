Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

