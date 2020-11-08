Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

PBA stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

