Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $218.08 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average is $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

