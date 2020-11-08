Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $93.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

