Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,219,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 415,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 386,560 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NYSE TJX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

