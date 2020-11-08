Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 608,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

ITW stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $210.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

