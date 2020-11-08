Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $367,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 55.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 29.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 325,118 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:EAF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 975,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

