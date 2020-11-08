Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 292,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,791.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.