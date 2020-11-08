Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 516.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,403 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 246,628 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,682 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 27,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $19.12 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -212.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

