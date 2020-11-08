Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

