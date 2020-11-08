Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.71 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,404 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

