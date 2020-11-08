Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.