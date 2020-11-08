Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.62 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.57.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

