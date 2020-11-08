Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of -153.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.33. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $83.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

