Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

