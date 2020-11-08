Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $36.84 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.