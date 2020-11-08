Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,635 shares of company stock worth $30,948,106. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

