Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

