Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 185 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx stock opened at $279.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

