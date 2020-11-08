Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,427 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 20.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $67,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,370. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

