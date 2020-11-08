Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 273 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

